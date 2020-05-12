Owners of popular Pikeville restaurant 'makes exit' during pandemic

As businesses throughout Kentucky begin to re-open, one popular restaurant in Pike County announced this weekend that it will remain closed.

The Blue Raven, located on Pikeville's Main Street, is not turning on its open sign when all of this is over.

Restaurant owner Matt Corbin posted a letter to the community on the business' Facebook page Saturday saying he and his wife have decided to sell the business.

"This has not been an easy decision but seems to be the right one," Corbin wrote in the letter. "My wife and I have considered getting out of the business multiple times over the last couple of years and with the recent events we feel it's a good time to make our exit."

Corbin hopes to find someone who will keep it running as-is, saying the goal was always "to be a downtown destination that would help Main St. grow." But the fate of the building - which also houses Lincoln Road Roastery- is still up in the air.

Anyone interested in the business can contact Corbin at matt@theblueraven.net.