Owners of local restaurants scrambling after governor stops in-person dining

Early Monday morning, Governor Andy Beshear ordered restaurants and bars to stop in-person dining. While this is a big change, local restaurants want to stress that they are not closing completely.

Thatcher’s Downtown and North Fork Grill are preparing for the change.

“There is no other option for us. We have to get through this or we close down. That’s how serious this is,” said Shawn Thatcher, the owner of the restaurant.

Thatcher said business was much slower on Monday.

“When Illinois and Ohio and a few states bordering us started doing this, we knew it was coming,” said Thatcher.

Thatcher and his wife poured their life savings into the restaurant. Now, they, along with other restaurant owners, are left in limbo.

“There’s other businesses here who have never had curbside, never had delivery, it is going to be an adjustment for them,” said Thatcher.

While he has saved enough to last two weeks, they hope to be able to still get by after that.

“It’s been an adventure for sure, and I hope this isn’t the end of it. I don’t think it will be, but it could be,” said Thatcher.

They want the public to know they are not closing for good.

“We’re still here, don’t forget about us.”

Thatcher stressed the importance of still eating local, even if that means getting takeout.

