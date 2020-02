A major roadway connecting Leslie and Harlan Counties is shut down following an overturned semi.

Leslie County Dispatch officials tell WYMT U.S. 421 is shut down in Stinnett following an overturned semi.

Police say the truck was hauling Ammonium Nitrate and the chemical was spilled on the road when it overturned.

Officials say the road is expected to be closed for most of Tuesday.

Drivers are being detoured onto Honeysuckle and then to Highway 406.