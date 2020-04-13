Overnight storms cause heavy damage in Perry County

Heavy rain and gusty winds moved through the region overnight.

We got some video of the damage left behind by those storms in Perry County early Monday morning. Winds knocked over trees around the county, blocking roads and knocking out power.

There was also damage to buildings. One example is JT's Gun and Pawn, where winds ripped the siding off of part of the building, which landed on a parked car.

Crews were out all night working to clear the fallen trees and other storm hazards.

Officials do not have an estimated time for when those repairs will be finished at this time. This is a developing story.