Outages impacts school meal delivery to students

Outages across the region not only impacting people at home but also schools as they continue to feed their students at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Sandlin, Food Service Director for Knott County Schools, says power outages now impacting how kids get fed.

“Some of our schools only got power back today. Some of them still do not have power so it’s just been a very stressful situation trying to figure out can we serve meals," said Sandlin. “We do Monday Wednesday Friday deliveries so Monday and Tuesday these kids have gone unfed."

Circumstances preventing some school districts from preparing meals for their students.

Sandlin says there are also concerns with food supply and if they have enough workers.

“ We are taking the temperature seeing what can stay what can go and will probably have to re-order some more food. So we are hoping we have enough to make it to the next delivery." “I’ve had several phone calls, emails and texts today wanting to know if we are still going to do tomorrow and we have no idea yet because we are still trying to see what’s out there, what’s available, who’s available and things like that."

Throughout the uncertainty, they continue to stay focused on their mission of caring and serving their student in and out of the classroom.

“We care about our kids and we want to make sure they are fed during this crisis."

Knott County Schools serve nearly 1,500 students each delivery.

