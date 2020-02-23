'Our county has been in shock': Community shows support at Corey Godsey's funeral

On Sunday afternoon, the funeral for 13 year old Corey Godsey was held at Hindman Funeral Services. Godsey died in an apparent animal attack on Tuesday in the Emmalena community in Knott County.

"We never think it could happen here in a little place like Hindman Kentucky," said Danny Terry, owner of Hindman Funeral Services. In his more than five decades of business he said he has never seen anything like this before.

"Our county has been in shock. What are we going to do?"

The community still holds several questions, worried about what could happen to their families, if a time like this comes.

"It pulls at my heartstrings and my grandchildren you know they are worried about this little boy," said Terry.

But as thoughts linger, a community still continues to show their love and support.

"It is just kind of the way our people in Eastern Kentucky are, the cream will come to the top. Everybody is kind of worried about this little family that has lost their child," he said.

As a family still mourns, they hope this situation can help others become more careful.

"We need to be aware of what is going on around us, and we will be aware for a little while then it will die down. You know until something else happens," said Terry.

So that a community and another family will not have to mourn another loss.

