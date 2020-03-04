'Our God is bigger than any diagnosis': Community fundraisers organized for child with cancer

Like any five-year-old boy, Kooper Coleman loves to live in his imagination.

"They talk about things that they've done. Places that they have imagined that they're going to on the playground," said Kalaiah Gilley.

Gilley is a teacher at Millard School where Kooper attends Head Start alongside her son Grant.

"So, when I heard Kooper was sick it really hit home. Because he comes home with us," Gilley said. "You know, my son comes home and tells stories about what him and Kooper did that day."

Kooper was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer after a tumor was removed from his brain last month. Now the community is trying to understand why this is happening.

"He's going through so much and he's just so little. You know, it's hard to understand," Gilley said. "And even my son. He's asking these hard questions and we can't answer."

They are trying to do whatever they can to help the Coleman family. Millard School's Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are working together on a t-shirt fundraiser for Kooper.

The shirts show a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle (which Grant told his mother Kooper is obsessed with). And it is printed in blue because that's Kooper's favorite color.

The shirts say "Super Kooper," accompanied by the Bible verse Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me." Because according to Rebecca Damron, the FCA sponsor who also attends church with the Coleman family, Kooper is also a big fan of Jesus.

"I can remember, at times, seeing Kooper raise his little hand and praise Jesus with everybody else," Damron said. "I know that God is at the front of this battle for Kooper."

The church agrees, saying they are trusting Him to handle Kooper and asking the community to do the same.

"It ripped our hearts out. All of us were broken. And we are. But we're just trying to focus on, our God is bigger than any diagnosis," said Louella Mattingly.

Mattingly also goes to Pikeville Free Will Baptist with the Coleman family and has helped organize a prayer rally and t-shirt fundraiser through the church.

"You know, we just want them to know that they're not alone and we're gonna do everything we can for them," Mattingly added.

The prayer rally, scheduled for April 10 at 6:30 p.m., aims to bring the community together in a show of support for the family. Organizers are still looking for volunteers and performers.

Shirts from the church are designed with a Superman-style "K" on the front and a Bible verse on the back. Both shirts are $12 and can be ordered from the school or the church directly. All proceeds from the shirts are being donated to the family.

A benefit dinner is being hosted at the church March 15 after the 11 a.m. service, during which donations for the family will also be accepted.

For more information on the different fundraisers, reach out to their respective organizers on Facebook. To follow Kooper's journey, visit the SuperKooper Facebook page .