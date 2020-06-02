Osborne Brother's Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 27th Annual Osborne Brother's Hometown Festival, which was supposed to take place in early August, will not take place this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and state regulations on crowd gatherings, according to a Facebook post from Dean Osborne.

"Our main focus has always been to provide a great festival in a safe family environment," Osborne said. "The health and well-being of our friends and fans are very important to us, and will always be our first priority."

He says that they could find no way to hold the festival and maintain proper social distancing guidelines and said the festival plans to be back in 2021. He said all the bands slated for this year would be invited back.

Dean also mentioned that they were working with Bobby Osborne and the Rocky Top X-Press to hold a special online performance in the future and would announce more details on this in the near future.

