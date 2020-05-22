Organization hosting virtual view parties to continue share of Appalachian culture

Appalshop in Letcher County is an organization that spreads and showcases the history and culture of Appalachia through music, art, and films. With the doors closed due to the pandemic, that mission is a bit more challenging.

"It came about because in March much like the state and the country Appalshop had to close our doors," said the Archivist at Appalshop, Caroline Rubens.

Appalshop didn't quit, just went back to the drawing boards.

"How can we in a time like this since it is such an unprecedented and difficult time, how can we help our community and help people connect," Rubens said.

The answer the organization came up with; virtual viewing parties for their films.

"People can actually chat during the screening," Rubens said. "Comment on a film, or even just say hi from where ever they are staying healthy at home."

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday Appalshop shows one of their hundreds of videos on FaceBook.

"We have had people from Indiana and Florida and North Carolina," Rubens said.

From the archives, Appalshop has films made locally, to short documentaries showcasing the culture and way of life.

"The idea from the beginning was to document the stories of our region. The youngest filmmakers were all from here," Rubens said.

Appalshop does have a theater where they show films in person as well as host other events including live music.

