Operation 'New Year's Resolution' lands 7 behind bars

Deputies in Clay County said Thursday morning Operation 'New Year's Resolution' ended in seven arrests.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a camper on Paw Paw Road when they found a large amount of meth and firearms.

They then served a warrant at a home on Curry Branch Road, where they found several people inside and outside the house. A woman tried to run away but was tracked down by K9 Ghost and arrested. Investigators found more meth, firearms, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

A third warrant was executed on a vehicle, which led to more meth and firearms.

Jordan Chase Lewis, 26, of London was charged with possession of meth, conspiracy to traffick meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Albert Roark, 44, of Manchester was charged with promoting contraband and conspiracy to traffick meth. He had several warrants out for him as well.

Matthew Robinson, 39, of London was arrested on a bench warrant for court.

Tracey Eversole, 43, of Manchester was charged with fleeing or evading police on foot. She had two warrants out for her as well.

Melissa Asher, 34, of Curry Branch Road was arrested on a bench warrant for court.

Theresa Bowman, 57, of Curry Branch Road was arrested for violating Laurel County probation.

Johnny Asher, 62, of Curry Branch Road was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to traffick meth. He also had a bench warrant for court.