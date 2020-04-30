Opening up on May 11: Pet groomers look ahead with optimism

There are a handful of industries and businesses opening on May 11 as part of the first phase of reopening Kentucky, but one that sticks out is pet grooming.

It is a welcomed surprise for those in the industry. For workers at Barnyard Boutique in Hazard, besides the animals there, it has been quiet.

"There’s been no business, you know when we’re shut down we can’t do anything," said Beth Vaughn.

The doors here have been closed since March and business has halted. Even without an income, she still comes here daily to take care of the animals rescued who call the building home.

"I am up here because I do have animals here that need to be cared for. We’ve got cats, ferrets, rescue dogs, and things that still need care and attended to," she added.

Vaughn said she did not know she would be in the first group to open up businesses.

"I was really looking to be in Phase 2. Not that I feel like groomers are the bottom of the totem pole, but a lot of people don't understand pet grooming, a lot of people think, most people think 'oh it's just, take your dog in and you but the hair and you make it cute,'" Vaughn said. "Really, it's a health hazard for the animals to let them go without grooming."

She says animals that can not self groom, have skin conditions, or even certain breeds need constant grooming. The need shows in the business she immediately received after the announcement Wednesday.

"My phone literally just blew up I had over 20 text messages I had over ten phone calls I had Facebook messages it was insane," she said.

She adds that they will follow CDC guidelines. Most of what the CDC recommends they were already doing here, including spaced out appointments and sanitizing. They already have to use masks when cleaning the dog.

"The first week is already booked and working on the second week and we’re not even there yet," she happily said.