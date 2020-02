If you are looking for a place of refuge from flooding, shelters are still open in Bell and Harlan Counties.

If you are in Bell County, you can go to the shelter set up by the LightHouse Ministries.

The shelter is located at 117 Pine Street and you can contact them at (606)-337-9736.

For those in Harlan County, there is a shelter provided by the Red Cross at the Harlan Baptist Church.

It is located at 102 West Mound Street and you can contact them at 1-800-RED-CROSS.