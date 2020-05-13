Online training prepares Red River Gorge rescuers for effective response

While the COVID-19 outbreak has kept the Red River Gorge closed, Wolfe County's Search and Rescue team has used the extra time to conduct more training to ensure they are fully prepared when the gorge does eventually reopen.

(Photo: WKYT)

Training has always been important to the team, but according to sister-station WKYT, even that has been modified due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to John May, the chief of the Wolf County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART), Spring and fall are typically the busiest time of year for them with roughly 50 to 60 rescues completed a year.

“During the spring break-time period when unemployment started to happen, we had a lot of people coming into the Red River Gorge area. We actually had 5 rescues in a week,” says May.

Now, COVID-19 has changed everything with the Gorge's hiking trail now closed.

May says this has provided them with a "breather" of sorts but adds they are still using the time to complete required training. But due to the pandemic, most of that training has moved online as they stayed healthy at home while learning about wilderness navigation.

“He was able to take the equipment that we use, like compasses, put on those maps show us how you would use that in a wilderness environment almost like he was sitting there across from us doing that training.”

Once the Red River Gorge and other trails reopen, May says his team will be ready with a new set of guidelines to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy during rescue missions.

“We test-fitted our medics on our team to be able to wear respirators, that’s required by OSHA. We set up a washing station on the truck, so when we come out of the fields we can clean our hands. We have hand sanitizer for all of the team members to carry with them. If we come upon an individual that’s not wearing a mask, we also have masks that we can put on those subjects.”