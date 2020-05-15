One year later: Looking back at the "Mountain Miracle"

One year ago, around 2 in the afternoon, one of the dozens of volunteers searching for a toddler near his Magoffin County home, nearly 67 hours after he went missing, heard a faint cry in the woods.

That was the moment people across the state celebrated the "Mountain Miracle".

Kenneth Howard was found alive near an old strip mine on the Magoffin-Floyd County line. The then 22-month-old went missing the evening on Sunday, May 12th, 2019.

"It was a team effort," said a Magoffin County Emergency Management official in a news conference the day after Howard was found. "We were guided there by God's hands."

Amazingly, even though Kenneth had been on his own the entire time, navigating terrain that search crews had trouble with, in freezing temperatures without food or water, he only spent days in the hospital and made a full recovery.

"I was froze to death and wet and every time I would think I was cold, I would think about that baby and then I'd about start crying," said South Magoffin Fire Department Assistant Chief, Brent Handshoe in an interview after the rescue. "I don't know. I just didn't want to give up on him."

You can read more about Kenneth's journey and recovery in the stories below:

