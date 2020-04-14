One person rescued from high water in Floyd County

The Floyd County Sheriffs posted on Facebook that someone was rescued from high waters in the Martin area late Monday night.

The post states the person held onto a tree for almost one hour before crews were able to get them out of the water.

Crews from the Martin Fire Department, Kentucky State Police, and the Floyd County sheriff's office all worked together on the rescue.

Officials have not released exactly where the person was pulled from at this time, and we have no word on their identity or condition.

This is a developing story.