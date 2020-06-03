One of the first in the region, a summer get away sees its decades long run come to an end

In June of 1950, the city pool in Paintsville opened to the public.

A refuge for kids in the area, the pool even became a summer spot, for now, Mayor Bill Mike Runyon.

"When I was a kid I lived right up here in this housing project and this is the place I came in the summer," said Runyon.

The pool has seen its better days. The 70-year-old structure needs some repairs and the pool house is now condemned.

"We just felt like that because Governor Beshear has closed down public pools mostly for the summer this would be a good time to get our building torn down, which was deemed uninhabitable and so we just felt like this would be a good time," said Runyon.

The project could take nearly $1.5 million to repair, renovate and rebuild.

While a tall task for a small city in Eastern Kentucky Runyon hopes this summer of no swimming will not hurt kids too much.

"If we can get them something nicer put in then I'm sure they'll be fine taking a year off to have them something nicer to come to," said Runyon.

The plan is to close the pool for the summer and work until 2021 on bringing a new and improved pool to the kids of Paintsville and Johnson County.