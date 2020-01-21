One more cold night before average temperatures return to the mountains

Bitter cold temperatures continue tonight, but warmer weather is on the way we head into the rest of the workweek.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We have one more night of bitter cold temperatures before a warm-up moves in!

We will see those clear skies tonight with calm winds. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-teens tonight! It will be a chilly one for sure. We'll be waking up to some thick frost Wednesday morning, so give yourself extra time to warm those cars up Wednesday morning.

Sunshine continues Wednesday with average temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s. Clouds will also start to increase Wednesday night.

Extended Forecast

We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday with clouds increasing throughout the day ahead of our next system. Highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Cloudy and soggy weather returns Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Rain chances will continue into your Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. We could possibly see a little bit of a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will highly depend on how cold our low temperatures will get Saturday night. It looks like they will be right near freezing. This is something we'll keep an eye on during the next several days.

Gloomy conditions continue into your Sunday with highs only reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunshine returns as we head into the new workweek.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël