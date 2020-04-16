One more chilly start, more sunshine later today

A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in effect until 9 a.m. It will be a chilly start to the day once again.

Today and Tonight

Most locations will start the day in the mid-30s. Some spots will be a little warmer, others a little colder. There could be a few clouds around early, but mostly sunny skies take over by mid to late morning for all, similar to yesterday. Highs will get into the mid to upper 50s.

Look for mostly clear skies early giving way to partly cloudy skies late. Lows drop to around 40.

Extended Forecast

Friday will start dry, but will not stay dry. Look for sun and clouds for the first part of the day before clouds start to increase and shower chances pick up late in the afternoon heading into the evening and overnight hours. Highs will climb into the upper 60s ahead of the approaching cold front. Temps will drop to around 40 Friday night.

Scattered rain chances continue into early Saturday before skies start to clear by the afternoon. Highs will be a little cooler, dropping back into the upper 50s for highs.

Sunday starts off dry, but rain chances will return late. Monday will start off with rain chances before drying out by the afternoon.

Our next completely dry day looks like next Tuesday.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.