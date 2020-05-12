One month after Easter Sunday storms, damage still lingers

Tuesday night will be one month since a wind storm swept through Eastern Kentucky leaving widespread damage and power outages in its path.

After the storms trees, power lines and debris could be seen stretching from Knox County all the way to Pike County, and at its height, more than 62,000 people were without power.

In Pike County East Kentucky Marina took a direct hit by a wind gust measured at nearly 90 miles per hour.

One month following those storms damage below the damn still remains.

"All of the anchors out there, there are only a few you can get to by walking to them so you have to take a boat put there because if you don't, you're going to swim to them," said Owner Tereshia Thomas standing in front of the tattered remains of her dock.

Just two weeks ago an insurance adjuster came out to look at the damage.

The section of their dock that secures the houseboats is being kept together by just a rope.

"We did lose the anchors, we lost a few more pieces of the dock, the wind has been unforgiving so on windy days it's all hands on deck up here," said Thomas.

The adjuster said the dock is totaled, a small consolation as now they look to building a completely new dock.

“As far as the construction part of it or where I thought we would be? I thought we would be a little further ahead than what we are now and especially I thought we would have already started construction you know what I mean? But that, I guess that was just you know hopes,” said Thomas.

With the boating season upon them, the thought of not having an operable dock is daunting. Along with the damage, COVID-19 is preventing them from opening up their water park.

While they hope to get the construction started soon, they pray for no big rounds of rain and the winds to stay at a manageable speed.

"We've basically, we've buttoned this down as much as we can to save the boats and make sure that they're safe and everything, but there are no repairs that can be done over here. So, we're focusing our time and efforts on keeping this afloat while everything else, all the paperwork and that stuff gets done," said Thomas.

While boating may be impacted, they aren't letting the whole summer go to waste. Thomas says they are bringing in a portable bait shop for fishers, and they hope that once COVID19 restrictions ease, they'll be able to open up their waterpark for the final part of summer.