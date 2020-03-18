One man arrested in connection to stabbing in Ashland

After being released from the hospital Tuesday, 24-year-old Christopher Brown was arrested and faces a first-degree assault charge.

Police said Brown was involved in a large fight involving about 10 to 15 people, which led to a stabbing earlier this month in Ashland. Police said at least three people were injured.

According to police, the incident occurred March 6. Brown was taken into custody at APD headquarters Tuesday and then transferred to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Officers say the 39-year-old man who was stabbed is expected to make a full recovery.

Shane Brown, 41, of Ashland, faces first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest charges. Ashland Police say he is Christopher Brown’s father.