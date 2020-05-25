One killed, two injured in Pike County crash

We now know the identity of a man killed in a deadly Pike County crash late last week.

The crash happened around 8:30 Friday morning on Kentucky 122 in the Millard community.

When KSP troopers got to the scene, they found out one car had crossed the center line and hit another car head on.

The Pike County coroner pronounced Dylan Price, 27, of Shelbiana dead at the scene.

The other car had four people inside. Two were taken to Pikeville Medical Center and then transferred to UK Medical Center in Lexington. At last check, they were in stable condition. No word on the condition of the other two people involved.

No word on what led to the crash.

