Man killed in Woodford County crash

The Woodford County coroner has confirmed one person died in an early morning crash on Saturday.

WKYT reports the coroner says it happened around 4:30 a.m.

23-year-old Alfred Marmolejo was headed westbound on US 60 when he crashed into the back of a front loader.

State workers on the scene were trying to clear a tree in the area.

The coroner says Marmolejo was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional injuries were reported.

The road was shut down for about two hours as crews worked the scene.