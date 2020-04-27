One killed, another hurt after heavy equipment trailer falls on workers

A man has died and another was injured after becoming trapped underneath a heavy equipment trailer.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, it happened at 8:15 a.m. Monday at the Dunn Excavating Company on the 7400 block of Sissonville Drive in Pocatalico.

Sgt. Brian Humphreys told WSAZ that the two men were working on the trailer when it fell on them.

Sgt. Humphreys said one man died at the scene and another man was transported to the hospital.

The condition of that man is not being released.

The names of the men are not being released.