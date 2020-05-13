One injured in a Virginia shooting

A woman was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said it happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Elm St. in Institute.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting. No one has been taken into custody.

Deputies say the woman first told them that her daughter was the one who shot her.

They located and detained the daughter but said her alibi was solid.

Deputies said that's when the woman told law enforcement that she didn't see who fired the shot.

Deputies say the victim has a non-life-threatening injury.