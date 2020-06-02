One injured during a single-car crash in Knox County

Tuesday morning a truck was reported to have crashed and on fire.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, he found a 2001 Chevy Silverado engulfed in flames on a bridge on Highway 11 at Cannon.

The Silverado had hit the bridge and was severely damaged.

The driver was not inside the truck when the deputy arrived.

Upon searching the deputy found the driver underneath the bridge.

The driver, 42-year-old Clinton Roark of Barbourville, had been badly injured after being ejected through the windshield of his truck.

The fire was extinguished and Roark was transported to ARH and later airlifted to UK Medical Center.

His current condition is unknown at this time.