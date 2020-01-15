One dead, two injured in Lee County, VA crash

Authorities say one person was killed and two more were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Lee County, Virginia.

According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on State Route 352 near St. Charles.

A Chevrolet Cavalier traveling west on Route 352 crossed the center line and struck an eastbound GMC Acadia in the 900 block of St. Charles Road.

VSP says the driver of the Chevrolet did not survive the crash. A passenger is being treated for serious injuries at Harlan ARH Hospital.

Sheriff Parsons said the driver of the car was a woman. Authorities have not released her name.

The driver of the GMC was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.