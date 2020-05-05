One dead, one injured after shooting in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Police say one man has died after a shooting on Oshea Street Monday night.

Police say 23-year-old Tyrikus D. Boyd passed away after being taken to a local hospital and then flown to a trauma center in Nashville. The second person, an unarmed female who was shot and injured, is still being hospitalized. Police say both victims are from Bowling Green.

Police are working to identify a suspect. If you have any information, contact detectives at 270-393-4000.

Our sister station WBKO will continue to update this story as more details become available.