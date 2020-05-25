One dead, one in critical condition after shooting in Breathitt County

On Monday morning, Breathitt County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting a Gross Fork Road in the War Creek community of Breathitt County.

Deputies said when they got there they found Sharon J. King lying in bed dead from what looked like a gunshot wound to the face.

Her live-in boyfriend of about ten years, 50-year-old Bernard Banks, was found lying on the floor of the bedroom also with a gunshot wound to the face. Banks was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital and is in critical condition.

Through an investigation, deputies found that Banks is suffering from stage four colon cancer and has been refusing treatment for the disease.

Deputies said they found a single shot 12 gauge shotgun at the scene, it was taken by the Sheriff's Department as evidence.