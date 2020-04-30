One dead in officer involved shooting in Martin County

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Martin County.

It happened Thursday morning in the Spring Knob area of the Tomahawk community.

Martin County Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT the person who was killed is not the trooper.

Kentucky State Police say they received a call from the Richland County, Ohio Sheriff's Office Wednesday about a suspect they were looking for was possibly in the area and asked KSP to help locate the man.

Troopers were told he was driving a white box-type van. Police found him in Johnson County around 3 a.m. Thursday. He did not stop when they tried to pull him over, ended up in Martin County before barricading himself in the van.

The man, who has not been identified, told dispatchers during a 911 call that he had a gun to his head. Shots were fired and the man died.

We are still working to learn the man's identity and what charges he may have faced in Ohio.