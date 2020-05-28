On-duty Louisville officer accused of sexually abusing woman

An on-duty Louisville police officer has been accused of sexually abusing a woman working at a gas station.

News outlets report 25-year-old Robert Neff was served with a summons Wednesday following an investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit into the allegations made against him by the victim.

The complaint says he gave the victim an unwanted kiss, touched her chest area, and the inside of her legs during different encounters in March.

The complaint says Neff continued with his alleged actions after the victim told him she was not interested in a relationship. He now faces sexual abuse and harassment charges.