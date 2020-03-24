One Kentucky county is not letting customers inside restaurants

Governor Andy Beshear ordered all dining areas in restaurants to close, but the Franklin County Health Department is going one step further.

Our sister station WKYT reports officials from the health department are asking every restaurant to not allow customers inside at all.

When it comes to carry-out orders, restaurant workers are asked to bring the customer's food outside.

Health Department officials said they hope it will help keep people from crowding inside a restaurant while they wait for their food.

While it is another obstacle for restaurant owners and workers, they said they are willing to comply.

“No, I think it makes sense. I think the way to get over this is for everybody to stay home and that doesn’t do anything for me and my business or for anyone else’s business but let’s stop, stop, stop. That’s it,” said Richard Paul, owner of Rick's White Light Diner.

Rick's White Light Diner is one of many restaurants doing free delivery without Uber Eats or Door Dash.