Ollie's in Corbin held grand opening despite COVID-19 pandemic

The grand opening for Ollie’s was Wednesday morning in Corbin.

Many people showed up, filling the parking lots and store.

The date of the opening was announced before the COVID-19 was named a pandemic.

Mayor Suzie Razmus was happy to have the new business but just asks that everyone continue to use social distancing while there.

“Just be, be smart. You know, do not go in crowds of people. Be it, any of our grocery stores, or our pharmacies. Or, any of these places that are allowed to stay open by law, because we need them. And, we want to support them,” said Razmus. “We also have a personal responsibility to follow the guidelines that have been set forth by the CDC, to keep a distance from each other. You know, don’t congregate in large groups. So, that was a large group this morning, from what I hear.”

The store sells essentials like food and hygiene supplies, which is why they are allowed to stay open, amid several closures due to COVID-19.