"Old Christmas" and Battlefield Commemoration keeps Middle Creek tradition alive

Officials with the historic Battle of Middle Creek hosted a commemoration and Old Christmas ceremony Sunday.

On January 10th, 1862 the Battle of Middle Creek began in Floyd County.

Middle Creek serves as Eastern Kentucky's largest Civil War battle.

After the commemoration, many dressed in time-period appropriate attire met at the Samuel May house for "Old Christmas."

Sam Hatcher said it is important to keep the memory of "Old Christmas" alive.

"It continues our Appalachian and East Kentucky tradition," said Hatcher. "It sort of in a way goes counter to your stereotypes of your East Kentucky hillbilly."

"Old Christmas" was typically celebrated on the 10th of January.

Now, for around 10 years, the ceremony has been held in the historic May House in downtown Prestonsburg.

The 400 acre May Farm played a big role in the battle.

Officials said it served as a recruiting station for the Confederate forces during the war.

Sunday's events lasted from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There were homemade cookies and drinks provided to anyone who toured the historic site.

