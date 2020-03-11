Ohio governor issues state order: NCAA Tournament games in state will not have spectators

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 3:18 PM, Mar 11, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYMT) - The coronavirus has officially reached the NCAA Tournament. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a state order that NCAA Tournament games played in Ohio will be played without spectators.

The First Four is in Dayton on March 17th and 18th. Cleveland also hosts first and second round games on Friday, March 20th and Sunday, March 22nd.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus