Ohio governor issues state order: NCAA Tournament games in state will not have spectators

The coronavirus has officially reached the NCAA Tournament. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a state order that NCAA Tournament games played in Ohio will be played without spectators.

The governor of Ohio further clarified: The state will issue an order that NCAA tournament games in Ohio, which included the First Four in Dayton, will be played without spectators. — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) March 11, 2020

The First Four is in Dayton on March 17th and 18th. Cleveland also hosts first and second round games on Friday, March 20th and Sunday, March 22nd.