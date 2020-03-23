Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces statewide stay-at-home order

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Sunday a statewide “stay at home” order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday as coronavirus cases continue to climb across the state and nationally.

DeWine says the order comes at a new stage in the fight against COVID-19. "There is nothing in this order that we have not already been talking about. There is nothing in this that I haven't been asking you to do for the last few weeks," Gov. DeWine said Sunday.

The order will stay in effect for two weeks until April 6. Meaning staying home except for essential activities.

The order does permit exceptions to staying home. Ohioans will be able to leave home for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity, and carry-out food is still okay.

"You can leave home to take care of others," said DeWine. "You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend."

Daycares will also close this week, starting Thursday. They must have a pandemic child care license to operate and no more than six children can be in a class, he said.

Our sister station WSAZ reached out to the governor's office for clarification on the order and what it means for people who live in Ohio, but work in Kentucky or West Virginia. A spokesperson said "the order does not affect travel to work, as that is essential travel."

"There is no time left," said Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. "Listen to what Italy is telling us. Today is the day. We must do everything we can in our power to protect the people on the frontlines - the first responders and healthcare workers."

Dr. Acton estimates at least 60% of Ohio's population will get the virus.