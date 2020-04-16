Officials warned about safety issues at Chinese lab two years before COVID-19 outbreak

A new Washington Post article claims officials from the U.S. Embassy in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, tried to warn others about safety issues inside a bioresearch lab there.

Back in January of 2018, a delegation of U.S. officials visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, known as WIV.

The Post article states the delegation had serious concerns about safety staffing weaknesses at the lab and suggested that our government should pay close attention to the research going on there and offer qualified help.

One communication obtained by the Washington Post reporter showed the Wuhan team was working on bat coronaviruses and the potential transmission to humans "represented a risk of a new SARS-like pandemic."

While there is no evidence that the virus was engineered, officials say it could have come from the WIV lab, which had previously tested the bat strain on other animals for years.

The article also states there are concerns about another nearby lab, the Wuhan Center of Disease Control and Prevention, due to Chinese officials refusing to answer questions about the origins of the current novel coronavirus.

The Trump administration and other national security officials suspect one of the labs is the source of the outbreak. One senior official told the Post reporter that those communications from years ago are evidence that point to the possibility the pandemic is a direct result of a lab accident in the Chinese province.

A recent report from the Associated Press also claims Chinese officials knew they were facing a pandemic there, but did not tell the people in Wuhan of their suspicious for nearly one week, which allowed the outbreak to spread quickly through the community.

