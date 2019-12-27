12 killed, dozens hurt after jetliner crashes in Kazakhstan

Authorities suspended some flights in Kazakhstan after a jetliner carrying 98 people crashed shortly after takeoff.

Kazakhstan’s president also ordered an inspection of all airlines in the former Soviet republic.

At least 12 people were killed and 54 hospitalized Friday in the accident.

Authorities earlier put the death toll at 15 then revised it.

The aircraft hit a concrete wall and a two-story building soon after leaving Almaty International Airport.

It was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana. One survivor said the plane started shaking less than two minutes after departure.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport says there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker 100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.

The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker 100 stopped the following year.

All Bek Air and Fokker 100 flights were suspended while the investigation into the crash got underway.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.