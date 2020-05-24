Officials respond to flash flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky, some roads closed

The National Weather Service is reporting multiple instances of flooding around Perry, Knott, Letcher, Floyd and Leslie Counties.

Wilder Brand Road in Leslie County is currently closed. Some members of the KY Department of Transportation are assessing the floodwaters. Rough and Tough Road in Floyd County is also closed.

In Hindman, the NWS reports water as much as six foot deep is flowing down the road on Ogden Branch.

In Perry County, the fire department is conducting a water rescue on Upper Second Creed Road. Six feet of water was reported to be on Highway 476 just past the Bulan Post Office.