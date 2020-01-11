Officials remember fallen officer for 2nd annual Scotty Hamilton day

Saturday is Scotty Hamilton Day.

Each year, the City of Pikeville dedicates January 11th to Unit 111.

Scotty Hamilton was a Pikeville Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2018.

"No matter what you got into, Scotty always smiled," Officer Tony Conn recalled. "He was very proud of that number. He said it's because I'm number one three times."

Conn told WYMT since the shooting, many people have gained a new appreciation for law enforcement.

"We have tourists that come by here specifically to see Scotty's gravesite, to see this, to see the bench. We also lowered the flag half-staff for our fallen officer," explained Conn.

Officer Conn trained Hamilton.

"The reason they did this is to keep Scotty's memory alive to make sure it is not forgotten," Conn pointed out.

He said Hamilton's huge heart was on display every day.

"Scotty was riding with me when I was his PTO officer. I was taking a shoplifter out to the car. I look around and Scotty was helping an old lady put her groceries in her car," Conn recalled. "I said, "well, we have a guy here, we need to take him to jail." He said, "well, I think this is more important" and he was right."

Although Officer Hamilton is no longer with us, his memory remains strong not only on this day but every day.

There are multiple memorial spots across the city.

The street adjacent to the Pikeville Police Station was changed to Scotty Hamilton Way.

A bench was built and marked to commemorate the fallen officer. Plus, several other dedications are permanently up year-round.

