Officials recover body in Leslie County two weeks after woman goes missing

Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 13 confirmed that a body was found in the area near the Trace Ranch Boat ramp in Leslie County on Saturday.

Right now it is unclear if the body is that of the woman who went missing two weeks ago after the car she was in crashed into a body of water. We are working to confirm those details.

Officials said the body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office to be identified.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.