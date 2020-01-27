Officials monitoring after rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad

Five Katyusha rockets crashed into a riverbank near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone without causing any injuries or serious damages, a statement from U.S. Joint Operations Command said.

One rocket landed inside the embassy walls, an Iraqi security official told the Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Rep. Michael McCaul, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs committee, said in a tweet Sunday that he is “closely monitoring reports of a rocket attack targeting the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.”

“Violent acts against our diplomatic facilities are simply unacceptable. We must ensure the safety of American diplomats, troops and other Americans in Iraq,” he wrote.

A State Department spokesperson said Sunday evening that they “are aware of reports of rockets landing in the International Zone,” but did not address the U.S. embassy itself, CNN reports.

“We call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities,” the spokesperson said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned the attack. In a statement, he asserted Iraq’s commitment to “protecting all diplomatic missions.”

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

There have been numerous other rocket attacks on the Green Zone and the area surrounding it in recent months, according to CNN.

Hundreds of militiamen and their supporters attacked the U.S. embassy compound twice at the end of December and beginning of January, protesting airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia.

