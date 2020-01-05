Officials investigating racial slur written on car of Woodford Co. coach

Administrators at Woodford County High School are investigating after someone wrote a racial slur on the window of a car belonging to the school's head girls basketball coach.

"It is our highest priority to ensure the safety and security of our staff and students, which includes maintaining a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere," officials said in a Facebook post Saturday night.

Sister station WKYT reports, Erik Daniels, who was a UK basketball player from from 2000-2004, was named head coach of the Yellow Jackets in June of 2019. He also teaches at the high school.

Daniels posted a picture of the racial slur written on his back windshield on Facebook. The slur was written in moisture on Friday night.

“In 2020 we still have cowards doing things like this,” Daniels wrote in the Facebook post.

Officials said police are already looking at video from nearby surveillance cameras to find out who is responsible for writing it.

"I'll keep doing God's work by educating these kids and preparing them for life," Daniels said in the Facebook post, adding, "I'm going to embrace the hate and let everyone else be mad."