Officials are on the scene of a deadly crash in Rowan County.

Our sister station WKYT reports at least person is dead.

Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt told WKYT it happened Friday morning on U.S. 60 in the Hayes Crossing area, east of Morehead.

At least one other person was hurt in the crash. They were flown from the scene. We do not know any of the victims names or the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital.