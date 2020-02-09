Officials investigating after body found in the middle of a road

Authorities are investigating after a driver found a man dead in the middle of a road in Rowan County.

Sister station WKYT reports that according to the coroner, the body was discovered around 8 p.m. in the middle of Old Mercantile Road off of US 60. The driver immediately called 911.

The coroner identified the victim as 33-year-old Anthony Bryan Nickel, of Morehead.

Officials have not yet released the cause and manner of death. An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Frankfort on Sunday.