W.Va. nursing home confirms patient DHHR reported dead is alive

Update: 12:50 p.m.

Officials at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, West Virginia, say a patient reported by WV DHHR to have died from COVID-19, is actually alive.

A news release Friday morning from WV DHHR stated the 76-year-old patient from Monongalia County had passed away, becoming the state's first COVID-19 death.

Sundale Nursing Home Marketing Director Donna Tennant tells WSAZ that patient is alive and at Mon Hospital.

Tennant says she isn't sure how the mix-up happened.

We reached out to the WV DHHR for comment and clarification, but have not yet heard back.

Original Story

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed the state's first West Virginian to die as a result of novel coronavirus disease.

The patient is a 76-year-old from Monongalia County.

Officials say the man was associated with the Sundale Long Term Care home in Morgantown and had underlying health conditions.