Officials debate whether elective surgeries should resume in Kentucky

A number of states, including some of our neighboring states, are beginning to relax some of their COVID-19 restrictions.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced that some elective surgeries would resume, a move some here in the Commonwealth have asked Governor Beshear to consider.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned state healthcare upside down, but part of what has been done is preventative.

“The reason we are flattening the curve is to make sure our hospitals didn’t get inundated with COVID-19 patients, that appears to be working,” said Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown.

But the result of putting so many procedures on hold is that a lot of health care needs are not being met and hospitals are losing money.

“In the meantime, our hospitals are losing $20 million a day because the hospitals can’t perform elective surgeries," Sen. Thayer said. "It is also creating health consequences for people who are delaying these procedures.”

But change is coming in other states.

“We will be opening up the elective procedures in a staged way," Gov. Eric Holcomb, R-Indiana. "Underscore staged way. Not all at once.”

Indiana's Governor says that as long as PPE levels remain steady these procedures will continue, but that could change if PPE supplies begin to dwindle.

Meanwhile, Governor Beshear has said a lack of PPE it what is keeping other medical procedures from happening in the Commonwealth, but Thayer says that is changing.

“And the hospitals have the PPE to do exactly that," Thayer said. "There is a shortage for the nursing homes. But the hospitals have the necessary PPE to do this.”

Thayer says he does not wish to start a political fight but says a lot of people, including both doctors and patients, are asking for this.

“A couple of details I wouldn’t have done, but he is the governor, he has the information I don’t have, I think he has done a good job," Thayer said. "But people want to start transitioning back to normal.”

Governor Beshear has asked some providers, including chiropractors, to come up with a plan on how to eventually reopen safely.