Officials confirm 3 coronavirus cases in Tennessee

Officials announced new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Memphis and Nashville Sunday morning, bringing the known statewide total to three.

Nashville Mayor John Copper announced the first case in Davidson County. Health officials said this case of the virus is not travel-related.

The patient is a Nashville woman who has mild symptoms. The woman is in self-isolation at home.

Cooper said the community should use "common sense precautions" to protect each other.

Tennessee Department of Health officials said Shelby County also confirmed its first case this weekend. The Shelby County Health Department said the patient recently traveled out of state. Officials have not confirmed which state the patient traveled to and how long symptoms have been present.

Individuals that were in close contact with the patient will also be quarantined for 14 days from their last contact. The patient is quarantined at home.

Officials said there's no indication of any community spread in Tennessee at this time. Last week, Governor Lee confirmed the first case of the virus in the state of Tennessee, in Williamson County.