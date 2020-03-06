Partnership announced between Breaks Interstate Park and Artists Collaborative Theater

The Breaks Interstate Park and the Artists Collaborative Theatre (ACT) are partnering up to continue productions for this season.

In January, a devastating fire destroyed the theatre and everything inside.

"People were already talking, even the night of the fire. Where can we go? Where can we put on our plays?" recalled Paul Platts.

Platts is a board member and has volunteered with the ACT for several years.

He told WYMT starting over is not easy.

"We already had so much of the stuff you see here," Platts pointed out.

Since the fire, volunteers said they are thankful to say so many people have reached out to them, offering a new space for the productions.

Now, the theatre has an official temporary home.

"Their offer to do this for us is just out of this world," said Platts.

Superintendent Austin Bradley said it was a "no-brainer" to open convention center doors at the Breaks Interstate Park.

"They started here and now they're back here and from that perspective, it just kind of felt natural," explained Bradley.

The first production is called "You Can't Take it With You." It will begin on Thursday and run for three weekends.

"We kind of viewed it as everything coming full-circle," Bradley said. "For this season, the plays are going to be hosted in the conference center, which is in the same building as the restaurant."

Other productions will be held in the amphitheater across the parking lot.

Bradley said this partnership will help out both parties in the long-run.

"In any given year, we'll have visitors from all 50 states and 12 countries," said Bradley. "This building is kind of the hub for the park."

The ACT is a non-profit organization. You can check out some of the future fundraisers here.

Here is a list of upcoming production dates:

You Can't Take It With You: March 12th - 29th

The Aristocats Kids: April 16th - 26th

9 To 5: The Musical: May 21st - 31st

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery: June 18th - July 5th

Purchase your tickets here.

Here is the address for the convention center:

627 Commission Cr.

State Rt 702, Breaks, VA 24607