Officials: UK will re-open for in person classes in August

Officials with the University of Kentucky confirmed Friday afternoon their campus will re-open to in-person classes in August.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports President Eli Capilouto wrote in a release that teams are working on a plan that would have the campus back up and running when the fall semester starts on August 24th.

Capilouto also said UK HealthCare, researchers and facilities management are also working on their own restart plans and UK Athletics is creating an “operations plan” with the rest of the SEC.

You can read the full article here.