Two women and multiple animals found dead inside Kentucky home

The Henderson County Coroner said the two women were found shot dead in their homes.

The coroner said it appears they both had one gunshot wound.

Friday, police said Jennifer and Robin Glunt were found dead at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Street.

Officials said a family member made the discovery and called 911.

An animal control official said four dead dogs and a dead cat were removed from the home Friday.

The coroner said there were no signs of forced entry, and the shootings could have happened hours to days before the women were discovered. He said they will have a better timeline after the autopsies, which are scheduled for Monday.

Family members said off-camera that the women were married and had been a couple since the 90′s.

Neighbors say they thought maybe the Glunts had been on vacation because they hadn’t seen them for a few weeks.

The coroner says it’s not yet clear if anyone else was involved in the deaths.